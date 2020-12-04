Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 12:18

Five teens in hospital with serious injuries following county Cork collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred on the R633 Bog Road, between Redbarn Cross and Youghal Road Junction, Cork, at approximately 9:25pm yesterday.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Five teenagers are in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision that occurred in county Cork last night.

Three males and two females, all in their teens, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. 

The road is currently closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

