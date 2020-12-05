CSO report reveals number of Covid-19 cases and deaths recorded in Cork over three-month period

A total of 4,727 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Cork from August 28 to November 27, and a total of 71 Covid-related deaths

have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) report.

The report providing insights into those who have either died from or contracted Covid-19 showed that the total number of people who have died from Covid-19 is 1,798, with a further 255 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The virus claimed the lives of 82 more men than women up to and including the week ending November 27 and continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.

A profile of Covid-19 deaths and cases up to and including Friday, November 27 showed that there were a total of 71 deaths recorded in Cork in that same period and the median age of those who passed away due to the virus was 83.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland stands at 72,417 with 1,637 cases recorded for the week ending November 27, a decrease of 535 from the previous week.

A total of 6,391 cases were confirmed in Cork from August 28 to November 27 with the median age of cases being 35.

29 cases were recorded in Cork for the week ending August 28, when a total of 779 cases were recorded nationally.

Cases in Cork dropped by four the following week when 25 cases were recorded on September 4. A total of 1,025 cases were recorded nationally in the same week.

The following week, cases in Cork increased to 40 and a total of 1,654 cases were recorded nationally on the week ending September 11.

Cases increased significantly the following week ending September 18 when 161 cases were recorded in Cork and 2,080 cases were recorded nationally.

Cases continued to increase over the following weeks with 261 cases recorded in Cork on September 25, 361 cases were recorded in the week up to October 2, 792 cases were recorded in the week up to October 9 and 931 cases were recorded in the week up to October 16, before falling again the following week.

A total of 770 cases were recorded in Cork in the week up to October 23 with cases continuing to drop the following week when 598 cases were recorded.

Cases began to drop significantly in November with 217 cases recorded in Cork in the week up to November 6.

A total of 189 cases were recorded in the week up to November 13, increasing again by 58 cases in the week up to November 20 when 247 cases were recorded, however, cases dropped again to 106 the following week up to November 27.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39,650 positive Covid-19 cases linked to an outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases in the same location and time.

There were 19 cases linked to outbreaks in Cork in the week up to August 28, compared to that of the 22 cases linked to outbreaks recorded in the week up to November 27.

Cases linked to outbreaks were at their highest in Cork in the week up to October 9 when 403 cases were recorded.

There were 56,341 referrals for community testing nationally where a valid reservation was recorded in the week ending November 27.

The peak week for admissions to hospitals was the week ending March 27 when 688 of the 3,428 cases were admitted to hospital, a further 95 of these were admitted to ICU.

In comparison, of the 1,637 confirmed cases in the week ending November 27, 81 have been admitted to hospital and less than five people to ICU.