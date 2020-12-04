Public urged to stay safe this weekend as 6 further Covid-19 related deaths and 265 cases reported

“If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe.”

That was the message from Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, this evening as the Department of Health announced that six additional deaths related to Covid-19 as well as 265 new cases had been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths reported here since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,086 while 73,491 cases have been reported.

Of the cases 133 are men / 131 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years.

There were 84 cases in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

A total of 12 cases of the cases were reported in Cork.

268 Covid-19 cases have now been reported in the county in the past 14 days.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that we are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress the spread of the virus. “We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of Covid-19. I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: “If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said that a technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had led to reduced numbers of cases being reported in recent days, but that this has now been resolved. It said that the reporting will be reflected in a higher number of cases tomorrow.