Gardai appeal for witnesses following county Cork collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision in which five teenagers were injured.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a traffic collision at Monearmor, Youghal, Co. Cork at approximately 9:20 pm on Thursday.

A 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Two males and two females in their late teens were also taken to Cork University Hospital.

The road was closed for a short period to allow for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9 and 9:30 pm who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to contact Gardaí in Youghal on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station