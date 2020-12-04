Gilbert O'Sullivan to play Cork Opera House in September

Singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan has announced his return to the stage with a 2021 date at Cork Opera House.

Mr O’Sullivan was a UK and US single charts-topping artist in the 70s and today his songs remain well-loved around the world.

He is set to perform at Cork Opera House on Saturday, September 11 next year.

After forming and joining local bands as a drummer and vocalist, he started writing his own songs, heavily influenced by The Beatles as writers and Bob Dylan and his first single on the MAM label, Nothing Rhymed, became a UK Top Ten hit in 1970.

It was 1972’s Alone Again (Naturally) that sealed his fame, topping the USA charts for six weeks and receiving three Grammy nominations.

Soon after, he got his first three British number one hits with Clair, Get Down and Back to Front.

Mr O’Sullivan enjoyed a career revival in the 2000s with The Berry Vest of Gilbert O’Sullivan returning him to the UK Top 20 in 2004, Gilbertville (2011) enjoying success in the UK and Japan and well-received performances at the 2008 Glastonbury Festival and London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2009.

Irish born pop singer and songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan back in December 16, 1970.

In 2012 his compilation entered the UK album charts at Number 12 Gilbert O’Sullivan: The Very Best Of – A Singer & His Songs (2012).

Mr O’Sullivan has showcased many sides of his musical personality over recent years with the songwriter continuing to look to the future.

To celebrate the release of his latest formidable self-titled album produced by Ethan Johns, he is performing a series of rare solo concerts around the world, after a year of uncertainty for all those in the entertainment and live gigs industry.

All 2020 gigs and festivals were cancelled due to the current pandemic, and although those in the industry are hopeful for a return to the stage by summer 2021, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that there is “no guarantee” such events would go ahead by summer next year.

Speaking in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said he hopes it will be possible for gigs to go ahead in the summer, but said it was “far from sure at this point”.

Tickets for Mr O’Sullivan’s Autumn date at the Opera House go on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie or Ticketmaster outlets nationwide from December 10.