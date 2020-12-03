Tesco in Wilton goes purple to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Tesco Superstore in Wilton has gone purple to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The oak tree in the store’s car park off the Wilton Roundabout was lit purple by Tesco staff as part of the #PurpleLightUp campaign to show support for those living with a disability.

The #PurpleLightUp global movement celebrates and draws attention to the economic contribution of disabled employees around the world.

The theme of this year’s event is invisible disability, with Tesco confirming its continued support of the Sunflower Lanyard Initiative.

The initiative, which sees those with a hidden disability wear a lanyard, discreetly indicates to people around the wearer including staff, colleagues and health professionals that they may need some additional support.

Since its launch in 2016, the initiative has been adopted globally by major airports, venues, leisure centres, among some emergency services, and supermarkets with Ireland’s 151 Tesco stores taking part.