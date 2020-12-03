Drop in Covid-19 cases recorded in most local areas in Cork; increase in city and some commuter towns

The volume of Covid-19 cases being reported has dropped across most local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, according to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland from November 17 to November 30.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has dropped in most LEAs in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from November 10 to November 23, however, some LEAs have recorded an increase in both cases and the incidence rates.

In the Cork City North East LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to November 30 dropped on the previous week, from 38 cases to 27 while the incidence rate per 100,000 population went from 90.1 to 64.

The Cork City South East LEA also saw a drop in cases reported over a two-week period from 26 cases to 13 while the 14-day incidence rate halved from 60.8 to 30.4.

In the Cork City North West LEA, just 5 cases were reported, down from 17 last week and the incidence dropped significantly from 42.3 to just 12.4.

Cork City South West LEA reported 88 cases this week, a decrease on the 92 cases last week, with the incidence rate decreasing slightly from 195.5 to 187.

The number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA jumped, from 77 cases last week to 94 this week and the rate increased from 199.1 to 243.1.

File image.

Most commuter towns, however, saw rates decline.

The Mallow LEA went from reporting 20 cases last week to just 8 cases this week with the incidence rate per 100,000 people dropping from 68.6 to 27.4.

The Fermoy LEA saw cases drop from 17 to 11 and the incidence rate declined slightly from 46.7 to 30.2.

Cobh LEA cases increased by one from 13 cases to 14 and the rate went from 38.1 to 41, while Carrigaline LEA cases declined significantly from 43 to 11 with the 14-day incidence rate decreasing from 122.4 to 31.3.

Midleton LEA saw a decrease in the incidence rate from 59.4 to 24.2 with cases decreasing from 27 to 11.

In the Bandon/Kinsale LEA, the downward trend continued as cases dropped by one from 10 to 9 and the incidence rate went from 26.8 to 24.1.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA still has less than five cases recorded with a 14-day incidence rate of less than five also.

Kanturk saw cases decline from 17 to 10 this week and the incidence rate dropping from 68.2 to 40.1.

Macroom recorded 30 cases and an increase in the incidence rate from 73.3 to 81.4 and in Skibbereen/West Cork LEA, cases increased by one from 10 last week to 11 this week and the incidence rate increased from 33 to 36.3.

Meanwhile, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published a profile of Covid-19 in Ireland using Census 2016 household data to analyse cases of the virus from March to November 2020.

The publication, which explores the housing, employment, education and health circumstances on Census night 2016 of persons and households confirmed as positive Covid-19 cases between March and November, shows that the virus has impacted all facets of society in similar proportions.

A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample at a coronavirus antibody testing program. File image.

The data found that Irish nationals accounted for 88% of confirmed Covid-19 cases between March and November and more than two-thirds of cases were living in family units with children in April 2016.

In terms of household composition, 54% of households were in a married or cohabiting couple with children in a family unit while 67% of households were in family units with one or more children, compared with 64% of the general population on Census night 2016.

Some 19% of households with a Covid-19 confirmed case were in overcrowded homes defined as more than one person per room compared to the general population where one in 10 people live in overcrowded houses.

On Census night 2016, 86% of confirmed cases stated they were in very good or good health while 16% of cases stated they had a disability. The most commonly taken fields of study by those affected by Covid-19 were nursing and caring (6%), business and administration (2%), accounting and taxation (2%).

The industries that were most affected by Covid-19 were health and social work (22%), public administration and defence (14%) and wholesale and retail trade (11%).

More than half of confirmed cases were those working for payment or profit, 17% were students or pupils and 14% stated they were retired from employment on Census night 2016.

A total of 6% of all cases were among nurses and midwives despite only making up 2% of all employees in April 2016.