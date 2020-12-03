Brave Cork girl (7) donating 12 inches of her hair to children recovering from cancer and alopecia

A YOUNG Cobh girl is donating her hair to a charity who make hair pieces for children recovering from cancer and alopecia, while also raising funds for a garda charity.

Kate Flynn, who is seven and a half years old, will have more than 12 inches of hair cut off next Thursday at Ego salon in Cobh.

She will donate the locks to The Little Princess Trust, and also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

Kate’s pen friend has received a wig from The Little Princess Trust.

Her proud mum Lisa said Kate came up with the idea herself and it is a way for her to help children like her pen friend, as well as to give back to the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

She said: “This organisation is always available to us for support and have been beside us on many dark days. Organising this Go Fund Me is just our way to give back to them and to help other families in similar circumstances to ourselves.”

Kate was born in June 2013 by emergency C-section at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Within hours of her birth, she was transferred to Crumlin because she had immediate breathing problems.

She has had dozens of episodes in her short life in which she has stopped breathing and needed resuscitation.

She finally was allowed to leave hospital at the age of 23 months in May 2015.

Since then, she has become stronger and stronger, and is now a first-class pupil in Rushbrooke national school.

She is a big fan of dancing and has classes in four different types of dance.

She has already raised €650 for the Little Blue Heroes Foundation through her fundraiser.

To donate, access Kate's Hair Cut For Little Blue Heroes on www.gofundme.com.