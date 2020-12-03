Baby bison born in Fota Wildlife Park

Fota Wildlife has announced a new addition to the park with the birth of a baby European bison.

The female bison was born to mother Blue and father Hyssop on 25 October.

Her father, Hyssop is the dominant bull of the herd and came to Fota from Port Lympne Reserve in the UK six years ago.

The European bison, also known as the Bison bonasus, is the continent's largest land mammal.

Picture by Darragh Kane

The European bison was previously deemed as extinct in the wild, but it has recently been reintroduced to the mountain ranges of Poland and Romania in a collective conservational effort by many European zoos and wildlife parks, including Fota Wildlife Park.

Last year, Fota Wildlife Park director, Sean McKeown and Lead Ranger, Aidan Rafferty travelled to the Vanatori Neamt Nature Park in Romania to see how two female bison from the Fota herd were thriving since they were sent there in 2014, as part of the Virgin Media One documentary series.