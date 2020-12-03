CUH staff make Hospital Professional News’ annual list of top 100 hospital professionals

Six Cork University Hospital (CUH) staff members have made Hospital Professional News’ annual list of the top one hundred hospital professionals in Ireland.

This year, the publication celebrated the heroes on the frontline, recognising their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing in the December magazine, the annual list celebrates Ireland’s top hospital and healthcare achievers across a range of disciplines from healthcare to pharma industries, who act as ambassadors and role models for their peers and colleagues.

A total of six CUH staff members across a range of disciplines were included in the list of the top one hundred edition.

Clinical/interventional cardiologist at Cork University Hospital (CUH), Professor Noel Caplice, is a clinical scientist with over 25 years of experience having received medical and scientific training in Ireland, Australia and the US. He is also a researcher in vascular and molecular biology at University College Cork (UCC).

Consultant Medical Oncologist, Dr Dearbhaile Collins, is the recent recipient of Irish Cancer Society Clinical Research Leadership Award. She is also a clinical lecturer at UCC.

Senior Speech and Language Therapist at CUH, Caitriona Heffernan, is also a member of CUH Improvers, a group formed within the hospital to promote, support and celebrate quality improvement and innovation within the hospital.

Chief Pharmacist at CUH, Deirdre Lynch, became chief pharmacist in 1994 and since then has overseen the development of the department from a dispensary staff of three to a comprehensive clinical pharmacy.

Clinical Pharmacist at CUH, Dr Virginia Silvari, delivers specialised pharmaceutical care to patients with cardiovascular diseases and advances the role of the hospital pharmacist within the multidisciplinary team.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) and Clinical Director of CervicalCheck, Nóirín Russell, was also included in the list.

Editor of Hospital Professional News, Kelly-Jo Eastwood said that from working on the frontline to contributing research to the betterment of the profession, “never has there been a more opportune time to recognise the unwavering excellence and dedication of Ireland’s hospital professionals”.

“There was an outpouring of nominations throughout the sector and while each healthcare professional deserves to be recognised, the final list of professionals have displayed inspirational leadership affecting the development of hospital services across Ireland,” she said.