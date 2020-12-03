Cork's Adam King set to meet his astronaut hero on this week's Late Late Show

Cork boy Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last Friday night, is set to make a return to the show.

The six-year-old space fanatic became an internet sensation after the show, with messages pouring in on social media from NASA and astronaut heroes including Chris Hadfield.

On the show, he told host Ryan Tubridy about his brittle bone condition and that he wants to work as a CAPCOM or capsule communicator, as his condition means he can't become an astronaut.

In a tweet, NASA said: “Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.

“There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers.

"We’ll be here when he’s ready."

Adam King aged six from Cork on The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Pic: Andres Poveda Photography.

He also showed viewers how he was using a handmade sign to give virtual hugs during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam’s night was made even more special when he was reunited with John Doyle, his favourite hospital porter from his time at Temple Street Children's Hospital, who he hadn’t seen over the last number of months due to the pandemic.

Adam is now set for his second Late Late Show appearance in seven days, and will chat to Tubridy and astronaut Chris Hadfield, who is a hero of Adam's, on Friday night’s show.

Also appearing on the show is Take That frontman Gary Barlow who will be discussing his productivity during lockdown which saw him taking part in a number of online duets, including teaming up with singer Eva Norton for last week's performance of Rule the World on The Late Late Toy Show.

Sharon Shannon will be in studio for a very special evening honouring her contribution to the Irish trad scene over the years, with President Michael D Higgins and U2 bassist Adam Clayton paying tribute to her talents.

GAA President John Horan and sports broadcaster Damien Lawlor will also join Mr Tubridy to discuss the approaching All-Ireland football and hurling finals to chat about what has been an unprecedented season for all involved in GAA.