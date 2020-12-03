WATCH: Primary school pupils from Cork city surprise nursing home residents

Residents of Mount Cara nursing home were treated to a special rendition of After All by the Frank and Walters and students of nearby North Monastery Primary School on Thursday.

After what has been a “tough year” for the staff and residents of Mount Cara, the school decided to do something special to lift their spirits in the run up to Christmas, in line with public health guidelines.

Vice Principal Colin Daly told The Echo that the tradition of singing for local care facilities or nursing homes is something that has been done since he was a student of the school himself and that this year they knew it was important to keep up traditions, however differently it had to be done.

Third class students wrapped up tight on Thursday morning and made their way to Mount Cara where they were met by The Frank and Walters themselves to sing to the residents from the patio door of the nursing home.

“We were learning Christmas songs and then decided to sing After All, because North Monastery Primary School is a bit of a Cork institution and so is the song by The Frank and Walters,” Mr Daly said.

Ashley Keating on tambourine and Rory Murphy on guitar, of The Frank and Walters as they played 'backing' for the pupils singing their hit 'After All' for residents at Mount Cara, Redemption Road, Cork.

He said that with help from Stevie G in Cork’s Red FM, the band came together to join the students in song.

“The residents were over the moon, and there were a few past pupils there too which made it even more special. One of the kids in the class has a great uncle who is a resident there so he presented him with a virtual hug with a box of chocolates.

Happy home - pic of residents and staff indoors during the carol singing at Mount Cara, Redemption Road, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“It was a tough couple of months for everybody, children and adults included, and anything positive we can do now in the run up to Christmas I think we should do,” he said.

Mr Daly said that although interaction with the students is missed, with a halt put to his coaching of hurling and football teams also, that the children adapted very quickly to what is the new norm.

Pupils performing socially-distant carol singing for residents at Mount Cara, Redemption Road, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“The children regulate it for us. We were worried about what would happen and the children just walked in and knew this is the new way of doing things and that this is the way it is.

“As staff we’re blessed to come into their positivity every day, and the purpose of going to Mount Cara was to spread that bit of positivity to the residents down there who have had a tough year,” he said.