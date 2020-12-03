Check your tickets: €10.7m lotto ticket sold in Cork

One lucky Lotto player in Cork is waking up to the fact that they are over €10.7 million richer this morning after the National Lottery confirmed that one ticketholder in the Rebel county scooped Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €10,780,193.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that they are still waiting for the lucky ticket holder to make contact and they expect to reveal the name and the location of the winning store which sold the €10.7 million Lotto jackpot in the next couple of days:

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days. Last night’s draw produced an incredible 93,000 winners throughout the country so we are encouraging everybody who played in Wednesday’s Lotto game to continue to check their tickets.

"We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner of the €10.7 million jackpot, so we are appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the big winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s €10,780,193 Lotto jackpot are: 09, 12, 22, 28, 35, 47 and bonus number is 37.