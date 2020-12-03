Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 17:42

Covid-19 latest: less than 5 new cases reported in Cork, 6 further deaths and 183 cases reported nationally

Pictured is Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health wearing a face mask this evening as he arrives to deliver the update on COVID-19 from the Department of Health. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mary Corcoran

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork today. 

This evening, the Department of Health confirmed that six additional Covid-19 related deaths and 183 new cases from around the country were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,080, while a total of 73,228 cases have now been reported.

Of the cases reported today, 82 are men / 101 are women, 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

There were 56 cases in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties including Cork. 

The latest figures show 284 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cork in the last 14 days while more than 6,400 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. 

As of 2pm today, 239 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised around the country, of which 32 are in ICU.

