Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 16:04

Public may not be refunded if 2021 events are rescheduled, Tánaiste warns 

People buying tickets for concerts next summer should be aware they will not be entitled to refunds if the events are rescheduled, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said there was "no guarantee" such events would go ahead and that it may be "some time yet" before mass gatherings are allowed.

The music festival Longitude has announced its return in July 2021, an event that typically attracts 40,000 people.

Mr Varadkar said: "There are now tickets on sale for some major events that we all hope will go ahead next summer.

"The advice I would say is that there is no guarantee that those events will go ahead.

"It might be some time yet before we can attend matches, concerts and mass gatherings.

"I hope it is possible in the summer, but that's far from sure at this point.

"Under the law it is possible for companies organising those events to cancel them and reschedule them.

"They don't have to refund the cost of the ticket, they can reschedule them.

"I think people who are buying a ticket should be aware of that.

"They're not guaranteed a refund.

"They might find the gig rescheduled."

Mr Varadkar made the comments in the Dáil on Thursday, responding to Labour leader Alan Kelly during Leaders' Questions.

cork festivalscork artscork politicscoronavirus#covid-19
