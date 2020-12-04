WATCH: Kinsale pupils put a brave face on 'Hard-Knock Life' during Covid-19 

THIRD-class pupils from Dunderrow National School, Kinsale, have created a buzz with their rendition of ‘It’s a Hard-Knock Life’, from the musical Annie.

The students rewrote the lyrics, choreographed dance routines, and created a video to demonstrate that life can go on for everyone post-Covid-19.

Their teacher, Aoife Walsh, who helped co-write the lyrics, is thrilled with the final version of their song.

“They were so happy when they heard their song being played on 96FM in recent days,” Ms Walsh said. “All 28 students participated. They sang, danced, and helped rewrite the lyrics.

“They are very talented. They are great ambassadors for their school and their families. We are very proud of them.”

Ms Walsh said that the pupils were disappointed that there would not be a school choir this year, because of the virus, so they decided to take matters into their own hands.

“Coming up with their own song seemed to be a way of getting the children to enjoy themselves,” Ms Walsh said. “The huge reaction to the song has taken us by surprise. People have absolutely loved the video.

“The students just wanted to show that life hasn’t changed too much due to Covid. They still love coming to school and meeting their friends. The main theme of the song is to show that we will keep plugging on, while staying safe and healthy. The students are enjoying themselves and doing their best,” she said.

Special education teacher, Eoin Hurley, said that the primary school is determined to show that life goes on as they ensure their student’s needs are met.

“The school is still taking all precautions, but we are trying to get on with as many extra-curricular activities, such as sports, music, and science,” Mr Hurley said. “There is a great buzz around the school, following the release of this song. The parents and teachers are very proud. We wanted to create a bit of positivity around the place. We are after coming out of our second lockdown and life hasn’t changed. They are all looking forward now to Christmas.”