Boots Ireland launch Covid-19 Testing Service in Cork location

In a first for Ireland, Boots have announced the introduction of Covid-19 testing services in selected stores across the country, including the Half Moon Street store in Cork.

Boots are the first pharmacy group to offer Covid-19 testing in Ireland, with a total of seven stores nationwide offering the PCR testing service from Friday.

The testing service is specifically available to customers without Covid-19 symptoms and is being launched in response to the new Government guidelines which allow passengers arriving from orange, red or grey regions, as determined by the EU traffic light system, to end their period of restricted movement with a negative PCR test.

The negative or not detected PCR test must be taken a minimum of five days after arrival in Ireland.

The new service will also act as a solution for those who might want additional peace of mind about their own Covid-19 status.

Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland pictured here at the announcement of the launch of an in-store COVID-19 PCR testing service, specifically and only available for customers without COVID-19 symptoms. Test results will be available to customers the day following their test.

The in-store testing service will cost €139 per test, with results expected the day after the test is conducted.

Speaking on the announcement, Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland said:

"We are delighted to be launching Covis-19 PCR testing and hope that by providing this option in local community pharmacies, Boots Ireland can help people who need to travel in line with the EU traffic light system.

"However, is important to note that a negative test does not preclude people from observing Government guidelines which must continue to be adhered to at all times.”

The service is available from a total of seven stores nationwide, with plans to roll out additional locations once the demand is assessed.