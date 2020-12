A status yellow wind warning will be in place for Cork from Friday afternoon, bringing with it strong north to northwest winds.

The strong winds are also forecast for Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

North to northwest winds will strengthen on Friday evening and Friday night, gusting up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The warning will come into effect from 4pm on Friday and will be in place until 6am on Saturday morning.