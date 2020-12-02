Two women arrested in relation to shoplifting in Cork city

GARDAÍ arrested two woman in relation to a suspected theft from a shop on Patrick Street on the first day of retail stores reopening in Cork city.

Goods worth over €1,400 were recovered following the incident that occurred at around 4.30pm. The two women, aged in their 30s, were brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One of the women has since been charged and is due before Cork City District Court this morning whilst the second woman remains in Garda custody.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said: "At all times of the year we support our business community, but at Christmas we have an increased focus on hi visibility patrols to combat shoplifting and other crimes.

"I would ask that everyone goes onto www.garda.ie and read through our crime prevention section.

"In general, Cork City Centre is a safe place to shop but I would ask people to take care. Be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines, mind your belongings and don’t leave your shopping or valuables exposed inside a parked car.

"For business owners and manager, there is a retail security guide on our website which has some great crime prevention tips.

"At all times throughout the year, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Brian McSweeney is available to speak to anyone, business or home wise, on ways of increasing security.

"On behalf of myself and everyone in An Garda Síochána, have a safe and happy Christmas.”