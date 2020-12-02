From Cork to Canada: Charity Run Challenge raises over €8,000 for Pieta House

A group of Corkonians living in both Ireland and Canada have raised over €8,000 following a 24-hour running challenge.

The group of seven, who are all originally from Cork, set up the fundraiser at the start of November, with a goal to raise money for Pieta House.

On Saturday, the group of friends simultaneously ran four miles every four hours for 24 hours, with some taking on the challenge from Vancouver, while the rest set-off on their runs back home in Cork.

Kevin Coughlan, Harry McCarthy, Eddie Beechinor, Richie Walsh, Billy Thompson, Callum Crowe and Rory McCarthy have raised over €8,892 so far for the charity that provides free mental health services in Ireland.

The 24-hour running challenge proved to be difficult for the group, with the Vancouver-based participants setting off for their first run at 4 am.

“The fitness element of it wasn’t crazy hard, it was more what we didn’t take into account, the sleep deprivation. We did the first one at four and obviously, it was quite hard to get back to sleep after that,” said Kevin Coughlan, who moved to Vancouver in January of this year.

The idea to take on four miles every four hours was derived from a running challenge that as recently gained popularity, however, the group of friends decided to put their own spin on the challenge and raise money for an Irish charity.

“With it being Movemeber as well, there’s that emphasis on men’s charities," said Mr Coughlan.

"Mental health is a huge issue with men in particular and it's something that is close to everyone’s heart. I think everyone knows someone directly or indirectly who has used the services."

“Physical health gets plenty of attention, especially in Ireland, I feel like mental health is slightly over-looked so we thought we would just do our bit.”

With over €8,000 raised in a matter of weeks, the group are hoping to reach their goal of €10,000 in the coming days.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe Page.