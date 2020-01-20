Latest: Man set on fire in shocking attack in Mayfield overnight

A FATHER of three was brutally beaten and set on fire in a shocking attack in the city overnight.

The aggravated burglary is believed to have occurred shortly before 4am.

Two men entered the house, armed with a metal object, and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 20s.

It is understood the man was set on fire after being doused with petrol.

Gardaí confirmed he was taken to Cork University Hospital after suffering burn injuries.

His condition is believed to be serious.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

An incident room has been set up in Mayfield Garda Station and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 021 455 8510.