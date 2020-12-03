Parents collecting children from Cork school handed leaflets with disputable information on flu vaccine 

PARENTS collecting their children from a Cork primary school yesterday were handed leaflets containing disputable information on the flu vaccine, with one parent describing it as “highly inappropriate”.

It is understood that two women, who were said not to be wearing masks, handed leaflets to parents outside a primary school in Ballincollig yesterday.

The leaflets said the benefits of the nasal flu vaccine were outweighed by the threat it posed to the general public.

It also said that the manufacturers had no idea of the long-term side effects on children.

Speaking to The Echo, one parent said the situation made her “furious” and was “utter scaremongering.”

“The language in the “leaflet” was quite aggressive in its views,” she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “all vaccines are thoroughly tested to make sure they will not harm you or your child.

“The flu vaccine for children has a good safety record. Millions of children in the US and the UK have been vaccinated safely and successfully.”

The HSE also said: “The flu vaccine will help protect your child against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others, for example, their brothers and sisters, parents, and grandparents.

“If enough children are vaccinated against flu, fewer children and adults will need to see their doctor or need treatment in hospital because of flu. This is very important for our health services, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said scaring people about vaccines in the current climate was unwise and unhelpful.

“Through history, the proof is in the pudding,” Mr Kelleher said.

“The flu vaccine, worldwide, has proved to be effective, and the misinformation that is being touted by people have been proved to be inaccurate time and time again.

“While people have the right to protest, I find it a little distasteful to be doing outside a primary school to be quite honest.”