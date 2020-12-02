Cork drug dealer verbally abused gardaí seizing his car

GARDAÍ were verbally abused by a motorist when his uninsured BMW was being seized following two dangerous driving incidents.

Sergeant John Kelleher said other motorists in Courtown Drive and Churchfield area of Cork had to swerve to avoid colliding with a BMW driven by 24-year-old Conor Cronin.

Later when the car was being seized and towed away, Conor Cronin shouted at gardaí, “That is my car. Get the f*** away from my car.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “His dangerous driving was a serious matter. People had to swerve to avoid him. Someone could have been killed.

"Fortunately, nobody was.”

Cronin pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, one of having no insurance and one of engaging in threatening words or behaviour.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of five months on Cronin, to run concurrently with a longer sentence imposed on him last month for drug-dealing. Judge Kelleher also disqualified him from driving for six years.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused got a six-year sentence with half of it suspended in the drugs case.

That case related to a mobile home at the back of a house in Glounthaune which was used to hide a €43,000 stash of drugs.

Conor Cronin of 8 Ballynaroon Grove, The Highlands, Glounthaune, County Cork, pleaded guilty to having drugs for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 on December 6, 2019.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of six years with the last three years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Sergeant Robert Kennedy said gardaí received confidential information of drug dealing involving the defendant and they obtained a warrant for the search.

The drugs were stored in a mobile home at the rear of the property and two unopened kilos of cannabis were found along with a third kilo which was open.

The value of the cannabis was €43,000. In his room in the house €520 worth of ecstasy tablets were found along with a weighing scales and a mobile phone showing drug-related activity.

“He admitted low level supplying since the age of 15. There were many messages on his phone showing he was actively involved in the sale or supply of drugs in Cork city,” Det. Garda Kennedy said.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said the defendant had difficulties with his mental health.

“He has led a somewhat chaotic life,” Mr O’Sullivan said.