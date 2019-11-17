Man armed with machete caught by gardaí after robbery at Cork city service station

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Gardaí following a robbery at a service station in Cork City.

Shortly after 5.30pm this evening, a man armed with what is described as a machete entered a service station on Blackrock Road, Cork.

He threatened staff before leaving on foot with a tray from a till containing a sum on cash and receipts.

The alarm was raised and in a follow-up operation involving uniformed Gardaí and armed detectives, based at Anglesea Street and Blackrock Stations, a 23-year-old male suspect was arrested near the scene a short time later.

A sum of cash was also recovered.

The suspect is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station.

No one was injured during the incident. Investigations are ongoing.