'Win a house Cork' raffle to raise much-needed funds for charity

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Carrigaline is the first prize of a new charity fundraiser raffle for Enable Ireland which hopes to raise much-needed funds for their disability services.

The charity, which provides services to over 9,200 children and adults with disabilities is holding a raffle called ‘Win A House Cork’ with first prize being a 3 bedroom semi-detached fully furnished show house in Janeville, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, valued at €330,000.

The raffle will offer people who are looking to buy their own home a once in a lifetime opportunity to win it.

Second prize is a car worth €25,000 sponsored by Astra Construction and third prize is €5,000 cash sponsored by Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring.

Claire McCarthy from Carrigaline pictured at Enable Ireland’s launch of Win A House Cork.

The proceeds from the raffle will go towards a very special cork project which will benefit children with disabilities for generations to come. Over 860 children and their families attend the new ‘Lavanagh Centre’, where children’s services as provided including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, speech and language, social work, psychology, early years education and occupational therapy.

Director of Services Niall Horgan said “As a Cork person, I am very proud of the state of the art new children’s centre that we have completed but we still need to raise €1m to fund this incredible for this vital new facility. We are appealing for the public’s support so that we can continue to provide our vital therapy and rehabilitative services for generations to come.” Anne Hegarty has volunteered with the charity for almost thirty years. “This is the biggest and most exciting project we’ve ever undertaken. It’s a perfect Christmas gift for family at home or abroad – it can be purchased online but most importantly it will benefit a wonderful charity working with children and young adults for over 60 years in Cork.”