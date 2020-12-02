Cork’s ICT community recognised at annual awards

THE best of Cork's thriving ICT community have received recognition and reward for their success in 2020 at the prestigious it@cork awards.

For the 15th year running, the Leaders Awards recognise all those who have gone further than most in the use of technology in their respective organisations and businesses.

This year the it@cork Leaders Awards were based around the theme 'Physically Distanced, Virtually United'.

Over the last few weeks, the nomination and judging process took place virtually and the winners have now been announced.

They are: Global Shares, which won 'Company of the Year'; GuardYoo, which won the 'One to Watch' award; Flexiwage, which won the 'Smart Technology Innovation' award; Ruth Buckley, Chief Information Officer at Cork City Council and co-founder of iWish, who won 'Tech Person of the Year' and Liam Casey of PCH who won the 'it@cork 'Chairperson Community Award'.

Anthony O’Callaghan, chair of it@cork said that this year's it@cork awards were "more important than ever" as 2020 has been a year when technology has become crucial to the survival of many organisations.

"All the nominees in this year’s awards have demonstrated that it’s the people that ensure our sector is resilient.

"The standard between this year’s finalists was incredibly high and each year the selection process gets harder and harder which is testament to the innovative culture which is so prevalent across the region.

Mr O'Callaghan said that the "navigation of the Covid crisis" featured strongly in the judging process.

"Leadership takes many forms and when considering Ruth for 'Tech Leader of the Year 2020' we assessed not only her day-to-day remit but also her commitment to the region’s resilience whether this be in Cork city’s reaction to Covid, her support of the tech cluster or her being a co-founder of the national STEM movement iWish.

"We view this not only as an award for Ruth but in some way as a recognition of the public sector as a whole and how their trojan efforts have led us through this crisis, thank you all and thank you to all the other nominees and winners," he continued.