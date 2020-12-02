UCC announces plans to deliver large amount of teaching online for next semester

Mr Crowley said that students however continue to have a hard time adjusting to the ‘new normal’, with lots of financial worries affecting students at present.
“The pandemic has been very challenging for students and young people, especially with regards to mental health. The move to online lectures along with all the usual issues students face, including financial hardship and accommodation difficulties has been hard on everyone.”
Reforms to the SUSI grants which have been promised by Minister Harris represent a great boost to students acknowledged Mr Crowley. “Things have been hard for students, but I think things are looking up. The Third Level Sector will be pivotal to the economy's recovery post-Covid, and swift action needs to be taken to ensure the accessibility and quality of higher education. The promise of SUSI grant reform by Minister Harris is welcomed, and much needed at a time where many families around the country are struggling. Increasing grant amounts and very importantly thresholds are needed now more than ever,” he added.