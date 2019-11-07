Two men to appear in court in relation to credit card theft and fraud in Cork

UPDATE: The two men who were arrested in relation to this incident have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning, 7th November, 2109 at 10.30am.

EARLIER: Two men in their 20s are being detained at Mayfield Garda station in relation to an investigation into a theft in September of a credit card and subsequent fraud.

A Garda spokesperson said the men are being questioned at Mayfield Garda Station.

“Gardaí have arrested two men, late teens and early 20s, in relation to a theft from a van and a number of fraud incidents in Cork city that occurred on the 6th September, 2019.

“Shortly after 7pm, Gardaí in Watercourse Road received a report that a van was broken into whilst parked on North Monastery Road. A credit card was stolen from the van and was then used at a number of businesses in Cork city.

“Gardaí carried out an investigation and arrested two men last night, 6th November, 2019. They are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” they added.