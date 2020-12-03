Peter McVerry Trust helped 108 people in Cork secure a home this year

Peter McVerry Trust helped a total of 1,200 people secure a home this year, with 108 of those in the Cork area.

The national housing and homeless charity work across Ireland and this year’s figures have seen a 50 per cent increase in the number of people provided with a home, when compared to 2019.

This year, the charity helped people find homes across 20 local authority areas, with Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Louth and Waterford being the areas with the highest number of people who were supported into housing.

After Dublin, Cork saw the highest number of people assisted by the charity.

Speaking on the increase in numbers, Pat Doyle, CEO of the charity said that 2020 has been a challenging year.

“Each and every time we can help someone get the keys to their own home is a privilege and offers us much needed hope and encouragement,” he said.

“Over the course of the year, we have worked relentlessly to identify, secure and support people into homes on a daily basis. Our staff have had a very difficult year on the frontline managing and responding to Covid-19 but we have never lost sight of our goal to secure as many homes as we can for those in need.”

This year, Peter McVerry Trust has significantly increased the number of homes they are providing to people, through projects such as Housing First, which supports people sleeping rough and long-term residents of homeless hostels to get their own place.

Next year, the housing and homeless charity hope to maintain the number of homes they can provide to the people of Cork and across Ireland.

“There has been no doubt that as a result of Covid-19 that we have had more opportunities to secure rental properties and properties on long-term leases. We have a really good pipeline of projects for 2021 and we are continuing to see a steady flow of opportunities for us to appraise and secure which ultimately means more homes for those in need,” added Pat Doyle.