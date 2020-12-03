Rally over maternity restrictions: Cork mum hopeful campaign will help other parents

A CORK mum at the centre of a virtual protest calling for the easing of maternity restrictions said she hopes the event will put women back on top of the health agenda.
Linda Kelly from Glanmire-a member of the campaigning organisation Uplift- said she experienced the painful effect of pandemic restrictions firsthand during the birth of her daughter Amy-Kate last July.
A total of 52,205 people have already signed a petition in favour of allowing partners to be present at antenatal appointments and scans and for the full duration of labour.
The petition is also calling for partners to have the option of being present after the birth on the postnatal ward.
Started by physiotherapist and mum Caroline Cumming, the document will be delivered to the HSE at 11am today (Thursday) ahead of the protest.
A number of politicians have come forward to speak at the rally including Leader of Sinn Fein, Mary Lou McDonald, Leader of Labour Party Alan Kelly, TD Holly Cairns, (Social Democrats) and Uplift Director Caroline Cumming-who is currently expecting her third child.
The rally is set to kick off at 1pm.
For information on the petition see my.uplift.ie/petitions/lift-restrictions-on-maternity-care.