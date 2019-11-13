Men questioned about west Cork drug seizure

Three men have been questioned about a seizure of cannabis in west Cork.

The seizure of €7,000 of suspected cannabis herb was made in Innishannon yesterday.

A garda spokesman said: "Shortly before 4pm, Gardaí from the Bandon District were carrying out a checkpoint at Skeugh Cross when they stopped and searched a car. During the search Gardaí seized €7,000 of suspected cannabis herb and drug paraphernalia. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis."

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Bandon garda station. They were questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They have all been released without charged.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.