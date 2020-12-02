Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 12:46

Gardaí seize €37,000 worth of suspect drugs in investigation following road traffic collision

Gardaí seized €37,000 of suspect drugs in Cork yesterday.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Clonakilty.

Upon arrival Gardaí noticed a smell of cannabis and carried out a search of one of the vehicles. 

Gardaí found €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb in the vehicle and arrested the driver, a man in his 30s. 

No injuries were reported to Gardaí following the collision.

As part of the investigation members of the Mayfield District Drug Unit and Cork City Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search at an address in Blackpool. 

During the course of this search an additional €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €3,000 of suspected ecstasy tablets and €24,000 of suspected cannabis oil was seized.

The scene was photographed by the local scenes of crime unit and the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man who was arrested was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

He was later released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

