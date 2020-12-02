Taoiseach's constituency colleague among favourites to succeed him as Fianna Fáil leader

The next leader of Fianna Fáil could come from not only the same county as Taoiseach Micheál Martin but also the same constituency.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath is the latest TD being backed to replace Taoiseach Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil.

The Cork South Central TD attracted support for the first time last month as his odds tumbled into 5/1 from 8/1.

That support gathered momentum once again this morning as he is just 3/1 now to land the role.

Jim O’Callaghan is starting to lose his grip on favouritism to land the top spot as his odds have been eased out to 2/1 from 11/8 but still remains the favourite.

A portion of the support has also focussed on Minister for Education Norma Foley with her odds moving to 20/1 from 25/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Punters are increasingly keen to look at potential replacements for Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil.

"Michael McGrath was well supported on Wednesday morning which has resulted in his odds crumbling into 3/1 from 5/1 but was as big as 8/1 before the budget.

"Norma Foley has seen support for the first time ever and the Minister for Education is now 20/1 from 25/1.”