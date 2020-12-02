Covid-19 latest: 5 further deaths and 270 new cases reported including 7 cases in Cork

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has renewed his appeal to the people to maintain their efforts to suppress the transmission of Covid-19.

It comes as the latest ECDC data shows Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in the EU.

This evening the Department of Health confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight Tuesday 1st December, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;141 are men / 129 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

There were 58 cases in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 28 in Wicklow, 25 in Mayo, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Seven cases were reported in Cork.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Speaking this evening, Dr. Tony Holohan said: “It is important to keep up the progress that we have achieved in recent weeks. Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in the EU according to the latest ECDC figures and we need to hold firm to this position. As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency in our response to Covid-19.

“As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time. When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas. When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority. For those of us who cannot work from home, the wearing of a face covering is now advised when moving around busy indoor workplaces and in communal work areas. If you are planning to travel around your county, consider first whether it is absolutely necessary to travel.

“Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease.”