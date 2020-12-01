Small decrease in number of people in Cork receiving PUP payment

There has been a small decrease in the number of people in Cork receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show 35,141 Cork residents received the PUP this week, compared to 35,341 last week.

This figure represents a huge decrease from the 61,900 people who were in receipt of the PUP payment back on May 5.

485 Cork people closed their PUP payment as they returned to work, an increase of 103 on last week’s figure of 382 people who closed their PUP payment.

Nationally, 351,400 received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week which represents a slight decrease of 654 people from last week. €103.65 million was paid out in PUP weekly payments.

A further €129.2 million was paid out in arrears to 286,000 people around the country including 30,446 people in Cork who received PUP arrears payments for a total amount of €13,557,293.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (102,321) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (56,893) and other sectors including hairdressers and beauty salons (31,361).

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys welcomed the latest figures.

“Some 4,500 people have closed their claim in the past week as they return to work. This is expected to be followed by a much more significant drop next week as a result of some sectors of the economy reopening. We are all glad that many businesses can now re-open and people can return to work in the run-up to Christmas,” she said.

Minister Humphreys also welcomed the arrears payment being processed on December 1. “I’m pleased that 286,000 people are receiving their arrears payment today, totalling over €129 million. When you combine this with the €390 million being paid out in the Christmas Bonus next week, you are talking about an injection of over half a billion euros into the economy. This will be of great benefit to the local economy. I would encourage people to shop local.”