Cork GP says people travelling home to Ireland this Christmas should not be 'shamed' 

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery said there is “a huge pent-up want for people to meet their family and spend Christmas together”, but people must be sensible.
“I think we have to be practical and know that this Christmas may be a bit different to every other Christmas, but the reality for a lot of people is that they will be coming home, they may have nowhere else to go, or they might have elderly relatives whose time might be limited, they will feel that need to come,” he said.
“I don’t think they should be shamed because each case is very much individual.”
His comments follow a CSO survey showing that more than one in two respondents believe people travelling to Ireland from ‘red’ regions under the EU traffic light system should not be allowed enter the country this Christmas.