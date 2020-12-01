Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 20:20

Taoiseach appeals for people to shop local and safely

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin is urging everyone to shop local and shop safely this Christmas.

John Bohane

As retail reopened earlier today as part of the phased move to Level 3 restrictions,people are being asked to plan ahead this year, so they can get their Christmas shopping done as safely as possible.

The Taoiseach urged all shoppers to plan ahead carefully in compliance with current measures. “Take a little time to investigate off-peak opening times and ensure you wear a mask on busy streets as well as inside shops and shopping centres. Please respect priority plans in stores for vulnerable people, who may need a little extra help when shopping,” he added.

Mr Martin appealed to all to please shop local if possible this Christmas. “When planning your Christmas shopping, please support your local retailers and businesses. It has been a difficult year for small local businesses, so please consider your local businesses when deciding on your gifts this year."

cork businesscork christmascork politicsmicheal martin
