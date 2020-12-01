Miracle on Little Hanover Street: Cork Penny Dinners secure location for Christmas Day meals

After months of searching for an alternative space for their annual Christmas Day Dinner, Cork Penny Dinners have found the perfect location in what has been described as the “the icing on the Christmas cake”.

Cork Penny Dinners have been on the hunt for a location which would allow them to feed some 200 people in need in Cork this Christmas.

The charitable organisation host their own Christmas Day dinner each year and with Covid-19 restrictions in place, they feared that the annual event would be affected.

However, after the call was put out by 96 FM's PJ Coogan, the people of Cork rallied together to find the perfect solution.

Michael Mulchay and John Minihane discovered the ideal location in an underground cark park at Lancaster Hall, which owners Frank and Joey Sheahan were happy to hand over for the cause and all-important Christmas Day event.

“We’re delighted. We’re over the moon. It’s such a great relief with everything to have people sitting down for Christmas in the most beautiful way,” said Caitriona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners.

“It’s so important because they have somebody to share their Christmas with, not to be alone and that’s the important part of it. They have somewhere to come where they are minded and they feel special and we will have Santa there with loads of gifts for everybody.”

The new location will mean that people in need across Cork can come together safely to enjoy Christmas Day and a festive sit-down meal.

In what Ms Twomey described as “the people of Cork helping the people of Cork”, this year’s Christmas Day event is set to be more magical than ever, marking the end of what has been a difficult year for many.

“We couldn’t finish the year on a note of misery. We have beautiful food and beautiful everything and the fact that they can sit at a table now as one big family – it’s the icing on the Christmas cake - it’s just wonderful,” she added.

The location, which is just beside Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street, will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the day, providing families and those in need with an experience they will not forget.

“We want people to have that and to go forward into the new year with hope and with the knowledge, knowing that they’re safe and that we will look after them,” said Ms Twomey.