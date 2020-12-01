Cork's newest roof-top restaurant booked out for weekends in December before even opening 

Corkonians will be treated to a new view of the city this festive season with the opening of its newest roof-top restaurant.

The 6th-floor skyline restaurant of The Dean Cork, Sophie’s, has already proven to be a popular choice ahead of opening on December 11.

The restaurant is already fully booked for every Thursday to Sunday for dinner in December, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

General Manager at The Dean Hotel, Shane Fitzpatrick, said that he was “overwhelmed with the wonderful response so far” ahead of opening.

“We really can’t wait to welcome everyone to Sophie’s at the Dean Cork,” he said.

The 150-capacity restaurant, designed by interior designers O’Donnell O’Neill, boasts panoramic views of the city, with two terraces extending the restaurant space allowing for al fresco dining.

Sophie’s will also house its famous swings on the ground floor next to the elevators.

Sophie's interiors. Photo credit: Deborah O'Keeffe BAM contractors.

Speaking about the restaurant’s New York-Italian inspired menu, General Manager at Sophie’s at The Dean Cork, Ian Madden, said that every mouthful is packed with “international and Irish flavours”.

The menu combines the most popular dishes from their sister restaurant in Dublin with new dishes created using the best of Cork’s local ingredients and suppliers, including Castletownbere crab, butter and yoghurt from Glenilen Farm in Drimoleague, and cured meats and cheese from Gubbeen Farmhouse.

“Sophie’s weekend brunch hits the spot with something for everyone, whether you’re feeling sweet or craving savoury, from Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes, salted maple caramel, roasted pecans and mascarpone, to griddled corn beef and scallion hash with two fried eggs, or the popular waffle, buttermilk chicken, smashed avocado and hot sauce,” Mr Madden said.

Breakfast will be served from 7am weekdays and from 8am on weekends. Lunch and dinner is served daily with a brunch menu available on the weekends and there is still availability for midweek bookings in December.

Under current Level 3 restrictions, hotels, guesthouses, and B&Bs can open, but services are limited to residents but hotel restaurants can open to non-residents.

Restaurants can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises, with a maximum of six people per table, from December 4.