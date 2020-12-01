City Hall official says the council is 'very aware of the need for affordable housing in Cork city'

A CORK City Council official has said the council is "very aware of the need for affordable housing in the city" and is committed to "filling the gap" in the market.

Speaking at Monday night's full council meeting, Cork City Council's Director of Housing Tadhg Keating said the council is cognisant of the fact that there is an increasing gap in terms of people who can’t afford the current market but yet are above the social housing threshold.

To be eligible for Cork City Council's social housing support, a single applicant's annual income must not exceed €35,000.

"The city council housing department is very aware of the need for affordable housing in the city and we’re aware that there is a cohort of people who fall outside of the €35,000 limit and need to be accommodated as well," Mr Keating said.

He added that a recent Part 8 for a housing development at the junction of Hawkes Road and Bishopstown Road "had a substantial amount of affordable housing units" and added, "there will be a lot more of that in 2021 because we’re aware of the issue and we’re committed to working to filling that gap".

A number of councillors had highlighted the issue at Monday's meeting, including Fianna Fáil councillor and former Lord Mayor, John Sheehan.

"There are currently eight developments that are either in planning or being built in Blackpool in my own area.

"These are all really welcome but they’re all social housing which is great and much-needed.

"However, there is an increasing number of people who are unable to purchase or afford any pathway to getting a home in the area and in their community in which they grew up so I think there’s an increasing need – I realise a lot of this is dependent on national funding and policies – but I think it’s certainly something that as a city that’s really important that people can stay within their communities and not have to commute long distances long term," he said.