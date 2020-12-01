'Donate!' Kenyan Charity co-funded by Cork woman seeks funds on day of matched funding

A charity, co-founded by Cobh woman Maria Kidney, is urging people to donate today in order to maximise their impact.

Brighter Communities Worldwide was selected as one of the recipients of a €1m fund that will match any donation made to the charity on Tuesday up until Wednesday 5am.

Maria Kidney, Co- founder of Brighter Communities Worldwide and Martin Ballantyne, CEO.

Speaking about the initiative, Maria said it would mean a lot of the charity for people to give during this time.

The charity has been working with the people fo Kericho County since 2002.

“It will just maximise the donation and ensure we get the most possible from a person’s generosity.”

Brighter Communities Worldwide works with communities in Kenya in three core areas: Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

“We focus and deliver projects that ensure access to good, affordable health care, education to help people find a job and be able to articulate their needs, an income that can sustain a family and healthier lives with a supply of clean water and improved facilities,” Maria explained.

“The level of poverty at the moment is upsetting to see,” Maria said, “People are really struggling to survive and there is no end in sight. The vaccine will come out and we won’t get it in the first batch.

“The inequality is what has struck me now, I dunno if I’m just getting old but I have thought about inequality and why is it if I am a nurse here and I go to work, I may not get PPE, and I’m supposed to treat people who are covid positive.”

For more information log onto www.brightercommunities.org, or check out their Facebook or Instagram @brightercommunitiesworldwide and Twitter @4abrighterworld.