County Council announce changes to services with easing of Covid-19 restrictions

With the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, Cork County Council has announced a number of changes to their services as well as the reopening of some locations under Level 3.

The Council has recommended that people wear face coverings in busy or crowded areas, including when outdoors or in busy streets, parks, markets, playgrounds of other outdoor settings this month.

The easing of restrictions, however, will see the reopening of some services such as the Cork County Council branch libraries which will be open to members of the public for book browsing, though seating will not be available.

Online services will continue to be maintained in addition to the ‘contact and collect’ service as well as the Council’s housebound book delivery service which will be limited to those deemed as vulnerable or with specific medical needs.

With the relaxation of travel restrictions and the ability to travel around the country from 18 December, public toilets, playgrounds and Multi-Use Games Areas (MUGAs) will remain open as they have done throughout Level 5 ahead of the likely increase in outdoor activity and travel over the festive period.

Importantly, the Council has decided that beach toilets will continue to remain open to due the anticipated visits to the county’s beaches over Christmas.

The Dunmanway, Fermoy and Mallow swimming pools will reopen for individual training use under Level 3 restrictions.

A range of museums and heritage facilities operated by the Council, such as Michael Collins House, Skibbereen Heritage Centre and St. Mary’s Collegiate Church will all re-open with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions across Ireland.

Youghal Clock Gate would normally be closed for the winter months, but this facility may re-open on request.

Cork County Council’s public Motor Tax Office at Model Business Park has reopened. It is anticipated that there will be increased levels of demand and in order to avoid long waiting times and queues, members of the public are reminded that vehicles can also be taxed online at www.motortax.ie or by posting applications to Postal Department, Motor Tax Office, Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork.

In addition to Cork County Council’s regular service offerings, the Covid-19 Community Support Programme will also continue to be available.

The free Helpline can be contacted on 1800 805 819, from 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week. Those calling from outside of Ireland seeking assistance for a relative or friend in Cork County should call +353 21 4285517. The service is also contactable by email at covidsupport@corkcoco.ie or by text to (085) 8709010.

General information Cork County Council services can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie or visit www.YourCouncil.ie to access online services.