More than 60k ready to answer HSE recruitment call

More than 60,000 people have registered for the HSE’s ‘Be On Call’ recruitment drive since it was first launched last week.

The HSE revealed the figures this evening (Monday) as it confirmed that it has now commenced interviewing doctors and nurses to take up immediate positions within the health service.

The ‘Be On Call’ initiative is open to both healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, however, the organisation is currently focused on recruiting healthcare professionals who are not providing health care in any health care setting already, and are available to work immediately. It said it would be contacting this group first.

“We want to thank all who have been in contact to assist our health services in answering the call in such numbers through the 'Be on Call for Ireland' initiative,” said Anne Marie Hoey, HSE National Director for Human Resources.

“This is a changing, complex environment and a challenging task. Our priority is to build capacity to meet a demand that we are working to assess. We may not know where the jobs are so we cannot give this information yet. We are focussing on getting new staff "job ready" so they can meet the demand as it arises.”