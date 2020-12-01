Covid-19 data shows steady decline of cases in Cork during Level 5 restrictions

As the country takes a phased approach to entering Level 3 restrictions from today, a breakdown of Covid-19 data from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) shows the effectiveness of Level 5 restrictions in Cork.

The country moved to Level 5 at midnight on October 22, restrictions which Cork began to see the benefits of in the first week of November when 50 cases were recorded for the county, a drop of 116 cases from the week previous.

There were 98 cases reported in Cork on the first day that Level 5 restrictions were in place.

A total of 1,844 cases were recorded in Cork from October 8 to October 21 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for the same period was 339.7.

The two weeks from October 8 to October 21 saw a total of 14,404 cases confirmed nationally with a national 14-day incidence rate of 302.5 reported for the same period.

A total of 1,066 cases were reported by the Department of Health on October 22.

The following week, on October 29, cases reported in Cork saw a significant increase, jumping from 98 to 166.

The 14-day incidence rate from October 15 to October 28 decreased from 339.7 the week previous to 331.4.

The total number of cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period was 1,799, down from 1,844 cases recorded the previous week.

The number of cases reported nationally on October 29 was 866.

A total of 13,907 cases were reported nationally from October 15 to October 28 with a 14-day incidence rate of 292.1 for the same period.

Moving into November, Cork saw 50 cases confirmed the following week on Thursday, November 5, a significant decrease of 116 cases from the previous week.

The same day, the country saw a total of 591 new cases and three additional deaths confirmed.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork was 235 from October 22 to November 4, sitting above the national 14-day incidence rate of 202.1 with 1,276 cases recorded in Cork for that same period.

A total of 9,625 cases were reported nationally in that two-week period.

31 cases were recorded in Cork on Thursday, November 12, a decrease of 19 cases from the previous week.

395 cases and one additional death were confirmed nationally by the Department of Health.

Cork’s 14-day incidence rate of 121.9 from October 29 to November 11 was less than the national 14-day incidence rate of 135.3.

Cork recorded 662 cases in that same two-week period while nationally, 6,442 cases were recorded.

On November 19, Cork recorded 44 cases, an increase of 13 cases, while 429 and four additional deaths were recorded nationally.

The 14-day incidence rate from November 5 to November 18 dropped below the national 14-day incidence rate of 116.5, with Cork reporting a rate of 80.9.

439 cases were reported in Cork for that same period, while 5,548 cases were reported nationally.

Cork recorded just 19 cases the following week on Thursday, November 26 while 335 cases and three further deaths were confirmed nationally.

Cork’s 14-day incidence rate from November 12 to November 25 of 82.2 remained below the national 14-day incidence rate of 103.9.

446 cases were recorded in Cork for that same two-week period while 4,949 cases were reported nationally.

The figures from the Department of Health show that there was a steady decrease in cases in Cork since the onset of Level 5 restrictions.

Cork’s cases dropped from 98 cases, before increasing again at the end of October, and decreasing again from November, with a total of 19 cases recorded on the last Thursday of November.

Cork’s 14-day incidence rate went from 339.7 in October, to 82.2 on the last Thursday of November.