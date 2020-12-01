Cork City Council staff to receive training from Mná Feasa

STAFF members at Cork City Council's Housing Department are set to receive training from Cork-based domestic abuse charity, Mná Feasa.

Independent councillor Ken O'Flynn submitted the motion which called on the council to engage with Mná Feasa to work to raise awareness and staff training in the council's Housing Department "to help better understanding of relationships, domestic violence where city council tenants are at risk".

A report issued to councillors stated that housing staff "would have extensive experience and ability gained through their work in housing and from training provided to them to handle cases of a sensitive and complicated nature", however the report added that the department is "open to working with Mná Feasa and will make contact with them to see what supports/training they can offer".

Speaking at Monday night's full council meeting, Councillor O'Flynn said that he was "delighted with the response from city management" and asked whether elected members might themselves be able to undertake this training.

"It may be helpful for us as elected members to be trained on awareness when it comes to domestic violence," he said.

Cork City Council's Director of Housing Tadhg Keating said he would certainly look into this and report back.

"I accept that training in areas such as domestic violence can always be topped up and can always be refreshed so we’re happy for our staff to partake in that.

"As regards councillors being trained in the same thing, corporate affairs would organise that or if councillors wish to partake of the same training as housing staff, I’m not sure whether that could be arranged, but we’re certainly open to," he said.