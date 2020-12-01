Revised guidance for nursing home visits to come into effect in Cork next week 

THE CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has welcomed revised guidance for nursing home visits, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The new guidance, which is due to come into effect from November 7th, provides for up to one visit per week by one person under levels 3 and 4, or one visit per two weeks by one person under level 5, subject to a risk assessment.

Cork man Tadhg Daly, who is the CEO of NHI welcomed the news.

“We made contact with NPHET and the Department in November asking for a revision of the guidelines. We are delighted they have now been revised. Visiting once again will mean so much to families. Christmas is a unique time. It is important we take the measures we can now to be sure that families and residents can reconnect in the best possible way. We will need to take a pragmatic approach to the challenges of Christmas. There will be a lot of work done behind the scenes to ensure it all goes smoothly. We will do our best to make it a very happy and special Christmas for nursing home residents,” the Drimoleague native said.

Mr Daly was full of praise for the great role which nursing home employees have played throughout the year.

“It has been very difficult for the wider health service, but in particular nursing homes. We were trying to balance the threat of Covid on the one hand and the wellbeing of older people on the other. All the staff has gone above and beyond. The care is just second to none. I hear that from families constantly. In very difficult times, that has been vital in helping to maintain people’s spirits really.”

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, T.D., also welcomed the publication of the new guidance.

“Social interaction and meeting family and friends are important to the health and wellbeing of residents and factors significantly in their quality of life. The new visiting guidance identifies a further opportunity for managed social interaction and residents receiving visits from family,” she added