Covid-19 latest: 18 deaths and 269 new cases reported including 8 cases in Cork

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has this evening announced that 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 269 new cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The vast majority of the deaths reported relate to last month. Of the deaths reported today, one death occurred in October, 15 deaths occurred in November and two are under investigation.

Of the 269 cases of Covid-19 reported today, 133 are men / 133 are women, 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

The majority of the cases were reported in Dublin (73) with 20 cases reported in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

A breakdown of the data shows eight of today’s cases were reported in Cork.

A total of 344 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the county in the last 14 days.

As of 2pm today, 224 Covid-19 patients around the country are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Speaking this evening, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, appealed to people to remain vigilant to the spread of the virus.

“The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last 6 weeks to suppress Covid-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.

“It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December,” he said.

Dr Holohan added: “Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on Covid-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.”