Cork shoppers can check out local businesses in new virtual marketplace

A virtual marketplace listing for local businesses has been established by Cork County Council as a means to support local shopping over the Christmas period.

The Cork County Council website has a dedicated page listing various businesses across the county, giving local business owners and entrepreneurs exposure.

The marketplace listing is part of A Real Cork Christmas, an initiative aimed at providing support to Cork businesses by helping create awareness of, and access to, products that are available to consumers this Christmas.

A variety of businesses have already signed up and the Council is encouraging other businesses to get involved by visiting www.yourcouncil.ie.

Businesses are invited to post details about what they are selling and how potential customers can contact them on the listing page which provides shoppers with a one-stop-shop supporting businesses on their doorsteps.

Elected representatives at Cork County Council, Council staff, Municipal District Officers and the Council’s Local Enterprise Offices have been engaging directly with businesses over the last few weeks to encourage them to avail of the online marketplace.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Mary Linehan Foley, said that everyone needs to do their part in supporting local businesses this Christmas season.

“Cork County Council has created this online marketplace which is a one stop shop for shoppers who want to shop local this festive season," she said. "Many retailers in County Cork have geared up for click-and-collect, phone-and-collect and online sales, and we now need to show our support for our family and friends by making sure that what we spend this Christmas stays local.

“I look forward to leading by example, and spending as much as I can with Cork businesses in the weeks ahead. Let’s all be part of A Real Cork Christmas."

As the country takes a phased approach to entering Level 3 restrictions for the Christmas with the lifting of Level 5 restrictions, Cork County Council has also commissioned a number of festive themed signs which will be seen at town entrances across the county.