Cork businesses adapt to Christmas Covid restrictions while others set to remain closed

Two renowned Cork eateries are teaming up over the Christmas period to overcome the obstacle social distancing measures are providing for some businesses.

Ali’s Kitchen, due to its size, cannot reopen their premises for indoor eating on Paul’s Street in the city centre.

In a post on Twitter, Ali’s Kitchen stated that they would instead be “getting festive” with Nash 19, located on Princes Street, over Christmas.

“Due to recent Government protocol on social distancing with inside eating we are not able to open for December.

“Instead, AK are teaming up with our fab friends at Nash 19 to combine our efforts with a full festive offering, with Nash and AK favourites, and plenty of festive spirit,” the post explained.

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch bookings are now being taken for December, as well as the very special Christmas eve breakfast.

Meanwhile, a number of Cork bars that serve food won’t be reopening for the Christmas period, despite being permitted to do so.

Owner of Electric and Sober Lane Ernest Cantillon has decided to spend Christmas on the other side of the bar for the first time in 17 years.

Publican Ernest Cantillon outside his Electric Bar and Restaurant on the South Mall, Cork. He has chosen not to reopen for the Christmas period this year. Picture Dan Linehan

In a post on Facebook, the businessman said that it was “not a decision we have taken likely and are glad the decision was ours to make”.

He said the decision was “primarily economic and safety informed,” but added that he was looking forward to the “serious compensation prize” of a Christmas off.

“We hope all our colleagues that are opening have a royaler and make it to Christmas healthy and wealthy! Apologies to those whose traditions we have broken, I know some of you were on track for 11 Christmas Eves in our restaurant in a row,” Mr Cantillon said.

However, he did add that they have “lots of other fun things planned and will share details as we go”.