Cork Airport to refurbish its main runway

Cork Airport is planning to refurbish its main runway next year as part of a project which the Taoiseach has described as important for the facility.

The daa, which operates the transport hub, has launched a tender process to find a contractor to resurface the 2km long runway, as well as complete new electrical works and a power substation by 2022.

Commenting today, the Taoiseach said this investment is crucial.

"Cork Airport’s main runway is the second busiest passenger route in the country and this is a vital investment to ensure it plays it’s part in Ireland’s economic recovery.

"Although air travel has been impacted greatly in the wake of Covid-19 global restrictions, the skies will re-open and post-Brexit, Ireland will hopefully grow its position as a global business and tourism hub.

"I’m pleased to see progress on this issue and hope work can begin early next year on what is an important project for Cork Airport," Mr Martin said.

"The jobs this investment will bring will also be a very welcome boost to the construction industry and the local economy," the Taoiseach continued.

Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer and member of the Oireachtas Transport Committee also welcomed the news.

"This reconstruction of the runway and all airside electrical works allows for Cork to be ready, to really benefit when the aviation sector returns and poised to win new routes, attract new airlines and new passengers.

"It’s good news that there is to be an accelerated tender process," he said.

"This project requires all stakeholders to work together, the planning authorities, Cork City and County Councils, daa and Government to expedite this project.

"Along with new electrical works and a power substation, this is an exciting and ambitious announcement by daa and Cork Airport. It underlines the strategic importance of Cork Airport.

"Government policy must now reflect through its capital and operational programmes the strategic importance of Cork," Senator Buttimer continued.